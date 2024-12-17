Meta Hit with 251M Euro Fine for Facebook Data Breach

The European Union's data privacy watchdog imposed a 251 million euro fine on Meta on Tuesday, citing a 2018 security breach on Facebook that impacted 29 million users. The incident involved a flaw in the 'View As' feature, exposing sensitive user information.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC), the primary EU regulator for major U.S. internet companies, noted that the breach included unauthorized access to personal data such as full names, contact details, location, and more. Meta addressed the vulnerability swiftly, the DPC reported, but the breach's ramifications were substantial.

Since the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018, Meta has faced nearly 3 billion euros in fines. The company has vowed to contest the latest ruling, claiming enhanced safeguards are in place to prevent future breaches and that they promptly notified affected parties.

