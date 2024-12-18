Japan's Space Race: Space One's Rocket Launch Setback

In a significant setback for Japan's burgeoning space industry, startup Space One announced that its second rocket launch attempt was aborted shortly after liftoff. This follows the company's initial failed attempt, which resulted in an explosion earlier this year.

The Kairos No. 2 rocket, launched from Wakayama, central Japan, was poised to carry satellites into orbit, signifying a crucial step in Space One's quest to reinvigorate Japan's space sector. The aborted launch presents a challenge to Japan's aspirations to rival global space markets, particularly the United States.

Despite setbacks, Space One remains committed to lowering costs for satellite launches through frequent flights. Backed by major investors like Canon Electronics and IHI, the company aims for 20 deliveries annually, transforming Japan's space landscape. Japan's existing space programs, led by JAXA and companies like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, further underscore the nation's ambitious space goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)