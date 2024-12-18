NES Data Expands with Major Lease in Pune
NES Data, a subsidiary of TCC Concept, has leased its 4 MW data center in Pune to a leading company in the field. Aiming for a significant expansion, the company plans to increase its capacity to over 100 MW across India in the next three years, reflecting growing demand.
In a landmark move, NES Data, a subsidiary of TCC Concept, announced on Wednesday that it has leased its 4 MW data center located in Hinjewadi, Pune. The lease has been secured by a prominent player in data center infrastructure and services, underscoring NES Data's strategic position in the market.
The Pune facility is engineered to accommodate high-density server racks, delivering robust IT infrastructure and bulk bandwidth capabilities. While the identity of the leasing company remains undisclosed, this development signals a rising demand for quality data center services in India.
Not stopping at just this milestone, NES Data has set its sights on an ambitious growth trajectory, planning to expand its capacity to over 100 MW nationwide in the next three years. This aggressive expansion strategy highlights the company's confidence in India's burgeoning data center market.
