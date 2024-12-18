Left Menu

Astronauts' Earth Return Postponed: A Journey Extended

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore's return to Earth is postponed to late March due to the Boeing Starliner being deemed unfit. Originally the mission planned for June turned into a nine-month stay with Crew-10 set to bring them back. The delay allows a better transition on the ISS.

18-12-2024
NASA has announced a delay in the return of astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to Earth, pushing it back to at least late March. This decision extends what was initially planned as an eight-day mission to over nine months.

The astronauts traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) in June, but the Boeing Starliner capsule that brought them was later deemed unsuitable for their return. Consequently, their stay was extended by eight months.

NASA stated that Williams, Wilmore, and colleagues Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will return after the upcoming Crew-10 mission reaches the ISS. The handover period allows for shared lessons and a smoother transition for ongoing science projects.

