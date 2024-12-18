Astronauts' Earth Return Postponed: A Journey Extended

NASA has announced a delay in the return of astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to Earth, pushing it back to at least late March. This decision extends what was initially planned as an eight-day mission to over nine months.

The astronauts traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) in June, but the Boeing Starliner capsule that brought them was later deemed unsuitable for their return. Consequently, their stay was extended by eight months.

NASA stated that Williams, Wilmore, and colleagues Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will return after the upcoming Crew-10 mission reaches the ISS. The handover period allows for shared lessons and a smoother transition for ongoing science projects.

