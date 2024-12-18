California Company Settles Export Violation Charges Amid War Efforts
Integra Technologies, a California-based company, settled with the U.S. Commerce Department over accusations of illegally exporting transistors to Russia. The company shipped $6.67 million worth of items, violating export controls related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A $3.3 million penalty was reduced due to self-disclosure and cooperation.
A California company, Integra Technologies, faced charges from the Commerce Department for illegally shipping transistors and other items to Russia last year. These items could potentially be used in radar and avionics systems supporting its conflict with Ukraine.
According to the settlement agreement, Integra shipped $6.67 million worth of components to eight Russian clients in 94 shipments from February to October 2023. The U.S. Commerce Department imposed a $3.3 million civil penalty, lowered since the company disclosed its violations and cooperated with authorities, with an additional $1.5 million suspended due to financial constraints.
U.S. export controls, tightened after Russia's further invasion of Ukraine, had banned such shipments. Despite these regulations, Integra only realized it was non-compliant by October 2023, as noted by the Commerce Department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
