California Company's Costly Export Violation: Radar Tech to Russia

Integra Technologies, a California company, settled U.S. charges for illegally exporting transistors to Russia, which could be used in radar systems for its war on Ukraine. The $3.3 million civil penalty was imposed but partially suspended due to the company's cooperation and financial situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:27 IST
A California-based company, Integra Technologies, has reached a settlement over alleged illegal export activities to Russia, the U.S. Commerce Department announced Wednesday. The firm reportedly sent $6.67 million worth of transistors and other components to Russian clients, potentially aiding radar and avionics systems used in the Ukraine conflict.

The Commerce Department, recognizing Integra's self-disclosure and cooperation, levied a $3.3 million civil penalty, some of which has been suspended due to the company's financial constraints. John Sonderman from the Office of Export Enforcement highlighted the importance of adhering to updated export controls, which Integra failed to do in a timely manner.

The U.S and its allies implemented restrictive measures on Russia following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with further controls introduced this year. Despite heightened scrutiny over exports, Integra only realized its violations in October 2023, showcasing the challenges companies face in navigating complex international regulations.

