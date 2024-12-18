Telecom PLI Scheme Boosts Employment and Sales in India

The Indian government has disbursed Rs 331.86 crore in incentives to 18 beneficiaries under the telecom production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, aiming to boost employment and sales within the industry. As of October 31, the beneficiaries have reported employing 25,359 people and achieving sales totalling Rs 68,708 crore, including exports of Rs 13,007 crore.

Minister of State for Telecom Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar provided this information to the Lok Sabha. Notably, Jabil Circuit India has emerged as the leading beneficiary with an incentive of Rs 78.62 crore, followed by Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd with Rs 46.92 crore and Tejas Networks with Rs 32.66 crore.

The scheme aims to galvanize investment from both MSMEs and non-MSMEs, with a reported total investment commitment of Rs 4,014 crore. This comprises Rs 3,629 crore from non-MSMEs and Rs 369 crore from MSMEs as of the end of October.

