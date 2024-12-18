Left Menu

China Accuses U.S. of Cyber Espionage on Tech Firms

China's National Internet Emergency Response Centre has reported two instances of alleged U.S. cyberattacks against Chinese tech firms since May 2023, aimed at stealing trade secrets. The hacks come amid ongoing tensions over cybersecurity between China and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:29 IST
China Accuses U.S. of Cyber Espionage on Tech Firms

China's national internet emergency response centre has alleged two incidents of cyberattacks by the United States on Chinese technology firms, aimed at stealing trade secrets, since May 2023.

The National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Centre of China (CNCERT/CC) claims that an advanced materials research unit and a large-scale high-tech firm were targeted by a U.S. intelligence agency. This resulted in a substantial theft of trade secrets, according to a statement on their website.

This comes after years of allegations against China by Western nations for similar activities, highlighting an ongoing cybersecurity cold war between both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024