China Accuses U.S. of Cyber Espionage on Tech Firms

China's national internet emergency response centre has alleged two incidents of cyberattacks by the United States on Chinese technology firms, aimed at stealing trade secrets, since May 2023.

The National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Centre of China (CNCERT/CC) claims that an advanced materials research unit and a large-scale high-tech firm were targeted by a U.S. intelligence agency. This resulted in a substantial theft of trade secrets, according to a statement on their website.

This comes after years of allegations against China by Western nations for similar activities, highlighting an ongoing cybersecurity cold war between both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)