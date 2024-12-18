China Accuses U.S. of Cyber Espionage on Tech Firms
China's National Internet Emergency Response Centre has reported two instances of alleged U.S. cyberattacks against Chinese tech firms since May 2023, aimed at stealing trade secrets. The hacks come amid ongoing tensions over cybersecurity between China and the United States.
The National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Centre of China (CNCERT/CC) claims that an advanced materials research unit and a large-scale high-tech firm were targeted by a U.S. intelligence agency. This resulted in a substantial theft of trade secrets, according to a statement on their website.
This comes after years of allegations against China by Western nations for similar activities, highlighting an ongoing cybersecurity cold war between both nations.
