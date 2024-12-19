Left Menu

DTDL's 'We Rise' Initiative: Empowering Women to Rejoin the Workforce

Deutsche Telekom Digital Labs (DTDL) empowers women re-entering the workforce with initiatives such as 'We Rise,' offering mentorship, tailored training modules in digital skills, and building a supportive community. Additional programs focus on professional development and support for returning mothers, illustrating DTDL's commitment to a gender-inclusive workplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:00 IST
Deutsche Telekom Digital Labs (DTDL) is making strides to support women reentering the workforce with its 'We Rise' initiative, among other women-centric programs. This initiative is designed to offer a structured pathway for women returning from career breaks, providing them with tailored training modules on digital transformation and technology.

Participants in the 'We Rise' program gain access to mentors from DTDL, ensuring they receive guidance and support throughout their journey. The initiative also emphasizes building a community of supportive women, encouraging connection and shared experiences among like-minded professionals.

DTDL's commitment extends further with programs like 'Leap Ahead' and the 'Magenta Women Employee Resource Group,' focusing on professional goals, mentorship, and networking for women. Flexible policies, such as extended maternity leaves and adoption support, underline DTDL's approach to fostering an equitable workplace. Leadership at DTDL, led by figures like Varun Tandon, highlights diversity as vital for innovation, making the company a leader in gender inclusivity within the tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

