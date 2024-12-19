Agoda Achieves IATA GoGlobal Accreditation, Expands Flight Services in India and Korea

Digital travel platform Agoda has marked a significant milestone by securing accreditation from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its flight business in India and Korea. The accreditation comes through the GoGlobal program achieved by Priceline, a part of Booking Holdings, underscoring adherence to top-notch international travel standards.

Attaining IATA accreditation benefits Agoda's digital travel operations by offering enhanced trust with customers and access to exclusive travel products along with preferential airfare pricing. Additionally, it simplifies airline collaborations, ensuring more streamlined and efficient service delivery to travelers.

Agoda's devotion to its customers remains steadfast, fortified by this recognition which strengthens their grip in the global flights market. The senior vice president of Agoda emphasized this achievement as crucial, aligning with the platform's mission to provide affordable travel options worldwide. This step enhances Agoda's service offerings and operational efficiency, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and value delivery.

