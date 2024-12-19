Left Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Dip as Fed Signals Rate Slowdown

Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday following the Fed's announcement of a potential slowdown in rate cuts. The CSI300 Index rose slightly, while the Hang Seng dropped 0.6%. Investors are wary due to uncertain rate cuts in 2025 and a weak RMB, affecting real estate and energy shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:11 IST
Hong Kong Stocks Dip as Fed Signals Rate Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a challenging trading session, Hong Kong shares tumbled on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve projected a more relaxed pace in reducing interest rates next year. While China's indices showed mixed results, the Hang Seng fell 0.6%.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority mirrored the Fed by trimming its base rate, casting doubts on significant rate cuts in 2025, according to Value Partners' Chief Investment Officer Kelly Chung. Investors' low risk appetite, coupled with a weak Chinese yuan and declining bond yields, have subdued market sentiment.

Chinese real estate and energy sectors saw downturns, whereas tech shares offered a glimmer of optimism. Notably, Vanke and Sunac China Holdings experienced sharp declines amid debt and arbitration concerns, while CATL considered a major Hong Kong listing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024