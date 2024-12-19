Left Menu

India's Path to Self-Reliance in Defence: A Technological Revolution

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights India's rapid strides towards self-reliance in the defence sector under Modi's government, emphasizing the importance of adopting cutting-edge technologies like AI and quantum computing. He credits public-private partnerships, academic contributions, and government initiatives for this transformative journey towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:49 IST
India's Path to Self-Reliance in Defence: A Technological Revolution
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has surged ahead towards self-reliance in the defence sector at an unprecedented pace, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Since the Modi administration took charge, India has embraced modern technology to overcome past limitations and align with global standards.

Addressing the Indian National Academy of Engineering's Annual Convention in IIT Delhi, Singh emphasized the importance of adopting advanced technologies, such as AI and quantum computing, to tackle future security challenges. He encouraged collaboration between public-private sectors and academia to foster innovation and meet national needs.

The minister unveiled initiatives like iDEX and TDF, crucial for nurturing technological advancements and enabling India to transition from an arms importer to an exporter. Singh praised IITs for their role in national scientific progress and underscored the need for a robust partnership between industry and academic institutions to achieve 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024