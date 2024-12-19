India's Path to Self-Reliance in Defence: A Technological Revolution

India has surged ahead towards self-reliance in the defence sector at an unprecedented pace, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Since the Modi administration took charge, India has embraced modern technology to overcome past limitations and align with global standards.

Addressing the Indian National Academy of Engineering's Annual Convention in IIT Delhi, Singh emphasized the importance of adopting advanced technologies, such as AI and quantum computing, to tackle future security challenges. He encouraged collaboration between public-private sectors and academia to foster innovation and meet national needs.

The minister unveiled initiatives like iDEX and TDF, crucial for nurturing technological advancements and enabling India to transition from an arms importer to an exporter. Singh praised IITs for their role in national scientific progress and underscored the need for a robust partnership between industry and academic institutions to achieve 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)