Left Menu

Servotech Powers Ahead with a Green Rebranding

Servotech Power Systems Ltd, known for power conditioning products, has rebranded as Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd. This change signals its commitment to renewable energy solutions, particularly solar products and EV chargers. Founder Raman Bhatia emphasized their dedication to clean energy and a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:04 IST
Servotech Powers Ahead with a Green Rebranding
  • Country:
  • India

Servotech Power Systems Ltd, a key player in the power conditioning industry, has officially rebranded to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd.

This strategic move underscores the company's shift towards renewable energy solutions, aligning with its vision to promote green living through innovative solar products and EV chargers.

Founder and Managing Director Raman Bhatia highlighted the rebranding as a clear message of their commitment to clean energy and sustainability, reinforcing their focus on clean energy adoption for a better future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024