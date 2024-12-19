Servotech Powers Ahead with a Green Rebranding

Servotech Power Systems Ltd, a key player in the power conditioning industry, has officially rebranded to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd.

This strategic move underscores the company's shift towards renewable energy solutions, aligning with its vision to promote green living through innovative solar products and EV chargers.

Founder and Managing Director Raman Bhatia highlighted the rebranding as a clear message of their commitment to clean energy and sustainability, reinforcing their focus on clean energy adoption for a better future.

(With inputs from agencies.)