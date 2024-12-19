Left Menu

From Fossils to Failures: A Week in Science

Science news reveals a 'living fossil' frog in Chile is threatened by climate change and human actions, SpaceX experienced a major power outage disrupting a historic private spacewalk, Japan faced a rocket launch failure, and NASA delayed the return of its astronauts, all amid rising global space ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:30 IST
From Fossils to Failures: A Week in Science
In Chile, the Calyptocephallela gayi, known as the giant 'living fossil' frog, faces habitat challenges due to climate change and human interference. The frog, a significant remnant from the prehistoric era, symbolizes the ongoing environmental struggles.

Meanwhile, SpaceX's operation hit a bump with a September power outage at its California facility, interrupting control during a mission that highlighted history's first private spacewalk. This mission, part of SpaceX's Polaris Dawn, featured private astronauts like Jared Isaacman.

Japan's launch attempts faced a setback with the failure of the Space One Kairos rocket shortly after liftoff, marking its second attempt to establish a foothold in private aerospace. In other space news, NASA's planned astronaut return from the International Space Station is now extended, surpassing the initial mission duration significantly.

