From Fossils to Failures: A Week in Science
Science news reveals a 'living fossil' frog in Chile is threatened by climate change and human actions, SpaceX experienced a major power outage disrupting a historic private spacewalk, Japan faced a rocket launch failure, and NASA delayed the return of its astronauts, all amid rising global space ambitions.
In Chile, the Calyptocephallela gayi, known as the giant 'living fossil' frog, faces habitat challenges due to climate change and human interference. The frog, a significant remnant from the prehistoric era, symbolizes the ongoing environmental struggles.
Meanwhile, SpaceX's operation hit a bump with a September power outage at its California facility, interrupting control during a mission that highlighted history's first private spacewalk. This mission, part of SpaceX's Polaris Dawn, featured private astronauts like Jared Isaacman.
Japan's launch attempts faced a setback with the failure of the Space One Kairos rocket shortly after liftoff, marking its second attempt to establish a foothold in private aerospace. In other space news, NASA's planned astronaut return from the International Space Station is now extended, surpassing the initial mission duration significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI's Roadmap to Combat Climate Change Risks in Financial Systems
IMPART: A New Tool in Climate Change Tracking by IIT Bombay
Carrboro Takes on Duke Energy Over Climate Change Costs
PCC to Hold 16th Quarterly Meeting, Focus on COP29 Feedback and Climate Change Response Fund
Climate finance by developed nations inadequate to meet developing countries' needs in adapting to, mitigating climate change: India to ICJ.