Amkor's $2 Billion U.S. Semiconductor Venture Gets Government Boost

The U.S. Commerce Department announced on Friday the finalization of an award to Amkor Technology, amounting to up to $407 million. This funding aims to support the company's ambitious $2 billion plan to develop an advanced semiconductor packaging facility in Arizona.

Set to become the largest facility of its kind on American soil, the Arizona plant will package and test semiconductors critical for autonomous vehicles, 5G/6G technology, and expansive data centers. Its significance is poised to reshape the U.S.'s position in the global semiconductor industry.

Notably, Apple and Taiwan's TSMC are key stakeholders, with Apple slated to be the plant's first and most substantial customer. Chips for Apple will be manufactured at TSMC's nearby facility, further enhancing the collaborative tech ecosystem emerging in the region.

