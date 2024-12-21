U.S. Bolsters Chip Production with Billion-Dollar Incentives

The U.S. Commerce Department announced it is finalizing awards totaling billions to bolster domestic chip production. Up to $4.745 billion will go to South Korea's Samsung Electronics, and $1.61 billion will be provided to Texas Instruments.

Samsung's revised investment plan now includes $37 billion toward new facilities in the U.S., a reduction from initial projections of $45 billion. Texas Instruments will use over $18 billion to create new factories in Texas and Utah, expecting to generate about 2,000 jobs.

This funding aligns with broader national efforts to reinvigorate the semiconductor supply chain, aided by a $39 billion congressional subsidy approved last year.

