Ola Electric Unveils Luxury 'Sona' Scooter Edition
Ola Electric has launched a special 'Sona' edition of its S1 Pro scooter, featuring 24-karat gold elements. Part of the #SavingsWalaScooter campaign, the company plans to expand its retail network to 4,000 by December 25. A #OlaSonaContest offers limited units of the exclusive model.
Ola Electric has announced the launch of an exclusive 'Sona' edition of its S1 Pro scooter, adorned with real 24-karat gold elements. This limited edition is part of the ambitious #SavingsWalaScooter campaign.
In a bid to enhance accessibility, the company has committed to expanding its sales and service network to 4,000 stores nationwide by December 25. This strategic move was declared in an official statement, reinforcing Ola's market presence.
As a festive gesture, the company is offering a select number of the luxury S1 Pro Sona units through the #OlaSonaContest. An Ola spokesperson highlighted the innovation and exclusivity of this release, marking it as a symbol of festivity and celebration.
