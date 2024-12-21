Left Menu

Ola Electric Unveils Luxury 'Sona' Scooter Edition

Ola Electric has launched a special 'Sona' edition of its S1 Pro scooter, featuring 24-karat gold elements. Part of the #SavingsWalaScooter campaign, the company plans to expand its retail network to 4,000 by December 25. A #OlaSonaContest offers limited units of the exclusive model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:11 IST
Ola Electric Unveils Luxury 'Sona' Scooter Edition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric has announced the launch of an exclusive 'Sona' edition of its S1 Pro scooter, adorned with real 24-karat gold elements. This limited edition is part of the ambitious #SavingsWalaScooter campaign.

In a bid to enhance accessibility, the company has committed to expanding its sales and service network to 4,000 stores nationwide by December 25. This strategic move was declared in an official statement, reinforcing Ola's market presence.

As a festive gesture, the company is offering a select number of the luxury S1 Pro Sona units through the #OlaSonaContest. An Ola spokesperson highlighted the innovation and exclusivity of this release, marking it as a symbol of festivity and celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024