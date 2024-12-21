Ola Electric Unveils Luxury 'Sona' Scooter Edition

Ola Electric has announced the launch of an exclusive 'Sona' edition of its S1 Pro scooter, adorned with real 24-karat gold elements. This limited edition is part of the ambitious #SavingsWalaScooter campaign.

In a bid to enhance accessibility, the company has committed to expanding its sales and service network to 4,000 stores nationwide by December 25. This strategic move was declared in an official statement, reinforcing Ola's market presence.

As a festive gesture, the company is offering a select number of the luxury S1 Pro Sona units through the #OlaSonaContest. An Ola spokesperson highlighted the innovation and exclusivity of this release, marking it as a symbol of festivity and celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)