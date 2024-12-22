Left Menu

NTT DATA Expands Footprint: Doubling Down on India's Growth Potential

NTT DATA, a major Japanese technology firm, plans to significantly accelerate its growth in India. The company intends to invest in AI, cloud services, and digital solutions, while enhancing its workforce by 10-15%. Banking, manufacturing, and automotive remain key sectors for expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 11:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese tech giant NTT DATA is set to amplify its footprint in India, aiming to double its growth rate and capitalise on the country's economic expansion, according to a top company executive.

John Lombard, CEO for Asia-Pacific at NTT DATA, highlighted India's strategic importance, noting that the firm has already grown its workforce to 40,000 employees. With a target exceeding the 11-12% market growth rate, the company plans to outpace the national average, aligning with India's economic ascent.

The firm's commitment to India includes investments in AI, cloud services, and digital solutions. Nearly 60-70% of its clientele are in banking and financial services, with ventures in manufacturing and automotive sectors. Notably, India serves as a pivotal delivery hub for NTT DATA's global operations, supporting its infrastructure and technology solutions. The company anticipates a 10-15% workforce increase to meet rising demands in advanced tech sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

