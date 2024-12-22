Left Menu

Canon Eyes Indian Market: Tapping into Semiconductor Growth

Canon sees India as a significant market for its semiconductor lithography equipment, aligning with the country's potential in chip manufacturing. The company is in talks with manufacturers to provide technology and services, aiming for double-digit growth across its diverse business segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 12:32 IST
Canon Eyes Indian Market: Tapping into Semiconductor Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Canon, a leader in imaging and optical products, is keenly eyeing the Indian market for its semiconductor lithography equipment. The firm is currently in negotiations with companies seeking to set up chip fabrication facilities in the country, signaling a vast opportunity in this sector.

According to Toshiaki Nomura, Canon India's President and CEO, many chip manufacturers are considering India as a viable hub for semiconductor production. "This is a significant opportunity for us," he emphasized, highlighting Canon's ability to contribute technology and services to strengthen India's semiconductor landscape.

As part of its growth strategy, Canon is targeting double-digit growth across its various business portfolios. Besides semiconductors, the company is expanding its reach in healthcare and is making inroads into tier II and III cities, capitalizing on India's rapid urbanization and economic growth factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024