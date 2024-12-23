China's 'Rent, Not Buy' Revolution: A Boost to Economic Trends

In a notable shift, China's consumers are increasingly opting to rent rather than buy, a trend that is invigorating its economy despite official data portraying a muted retail landscape. The People's Daily reported this consumer behavior shift has emerged as a fresh economic driver even as government statistics highlight a slowdown.

This growing preference for the 'rent, not buy' model, which includes renting items like cameras and handbags via online platforms, is seen as a new economic perspective, particularly amid weakened domestic spending. For instance, consumers can rent a drone for as little as 1 yuan per day, significantly less than purchasing it outright.

Despite the sluggish retail sales growth of 3.5% from January to November, this rental boom is part of efforts to revive consumption in the world's second-largest economy. Economists urge a more consumer-centric policy shift, highlighting the need for substantial boosts in domestic demand.

