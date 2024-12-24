Left Menu

Stellantis Unit FCA US to Pay $4.2M Over Emissions Violations

Stellantis unit FCA US has agreed to a $4.2 million payment to settle a California investigation into emissions violations. The case involved Ram ProMaster vehicles from 2014 to 2016 with unapproved devices circumventing emissions controls, releasing excess nitrogen oxides. This follows a 2022 settlement for related violations.

Updated: 24-12-2024 08:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 08:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stellantis unit FCA US has consented to pay $4.2 million to settle an investigation by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regarding emissions violations, the state reported on Monday.

The vehicles implicated in the settlement are 2014 to 2016 models of the Ram ProMaster 1500, 2500, and 3500, equipped with 3.0L diesel engines, according to CARB's findings.

Authorities stated that these vehicles contained an unapproved device that bypassed emissions control mechanisms, resulting in nearly 55 tons of excess nitrogen oxides emitted into the atmosphere. This recent development follows Stellantis's $5.6 million settlement in 2022 for similar accusations related to gasoline-powered vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

