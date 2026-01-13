High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called for a second round of questioning with TVK chief and actor Vijay concerning the tragic Karur stampede case. Officials indicated that Vijay, after being interviewed at length on Monday, requested a new date due to Pongal celebrations.

In its extensive probe, the CBI has also summoned former Tamil Nadu ADG (law and order), S Davidson Devasirvatham, as well as multiple TVK office bearers and police officials involved in the case. The agency took over the investigation from an SIT post a Supreme Court directive, following the September 27, 2025, stampede in Tamil Nadu which led to 41 fatalities and scores of injuries.

Given the political implications, the Supreme Court has underscored the necessity of a fair and impartial investigation, forming a supervisory committee led by ex-judge Ajay Rastogi. It aims to rebuild public trust in the justice system, emphasizing the broader civic rights context and the impact on families affected by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)