Left Menu

High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

Actor and TVK chief Vijay faces CBI questioning over the Karur stampede case. Initially interviewed for over six hours, Vijay postponed further talks citing Pongal. The CBI, overseeing the investigation following a Supreme Court order, aims to provide an unbiased probe and restore public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:14 IST
High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called for a second round of questioning with TVK chief and actor Vijay concerning the tragic Karur stampede case. Officials indicated that Vijay, after being interviewed at length on Monday, requested a new date due to Pongal celebrations.

In its extensive probe, the CBI has also summoned former Tamil Nadu ADG (law and order), S Davidson Devasirvatham, as well as multiple TVK office bearers and police officials involved in the case. The agency took over the investigation from an SIT post a Supreme Court directive, following the September 27, 2025, stampede in Tamil Nadu which led to 41 fatalities and scores of injuries.

Given the political implications, the Supreme Court has underscored the necessity of a fair and impartial investigation, forming a supervisory committee led by ex-judge Ajay Rastogi. It aims to rebuild public trust in the justice system, emphasizing the broader civic rights context and the impact on families affected by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects in Mansa, Highlights Infrastructure, Heritage and Youth-Led Growth

Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects in Mansa, Highlights Infrastructu...

 India
2
Iranian state television acknowledges high death toll in nationwide protests, saying country had a lot of martyrs', reports AP.

Iranian state television acknowledges high death toll in nationwide protests...

 Global
3
Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Transgender Athletes in States' Sports Laws

Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Transgender Athletes in States' Spor...

 Global
4
Legacy of Learning: Remembering Dr. A P Majeed Khan

Legacy of Learning: Remembering Dr. A P Majeed Khan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026