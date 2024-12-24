Jaya Hind Industries Unveils India's Largest Die-Casting Machine

In a landmark achievement, Jaya Hind Industries Private Limited has unveiled India's largest 4400-tonne high-pressure die-casting machine at its Urse plant near Pune. Part of the Dr. Abhay Firodia Group, this installation underscores the company's commitment to technological innovation and sets new benchmarks in manufacturing complex aluminum components.

With this cutting-edge machine from Buhler-Switzerland, Jaya Hind is revolutionizing the production of structural parts such as cradles, shock towers, and housings. The machine especially advances capabilities for electric vehicles and heavy-duty vehicle components, marking a significant shift in manufacturing potential in the region.

Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director of Jaya Hind Industries, expressed pride in this accomplishment, emphasizing its role in boosting production capacity and meeting global demands for lightweight, high-strength components. This move not only bolsters Jaya Hind's market position but also strengthens India's stance in the global die-casting arena.

