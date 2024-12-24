Left Menu

Mystery in the Mediterranean: The Sinking of 'Ursa Major'

The Russian cargo ship 'Ursa Major' sank in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria after an explosion in its engine room. Fourteen crew members were rescued, but two remain missing. The ship was transporting specialized port cranes and parts for ice-breakers, according to its operator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:49 IST
Mystery in the Mediterranean: The Sinking of 'Ursa Major'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian cargo ship named 'Ursa Major' sunk in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria after a devastating explosion in its engine room, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The explosion has left two crew members missing, while 14 others were rescued and taken to Spain. Eyewitness video, yet to be verified, shows the ship listing heavily, with its bow significantly submerged. These events unfolded on December 23, as captured by passing vessels.

The ship, operated by a company named SK-Yug, part of Oboronlogistics, was last reported to have departed from Saint Petersburg on December 11. It was carrying specialized port cranes and ice-breaker parts intended for Vladivostok. SK-Yug and Oboronlogistics have declined to comment on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024