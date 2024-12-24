Mystery in the Mediterranean: The Sinking of 'Ursa Major'

A Russian cargo ship named 'Ursa Major' sunk in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria after a devastating explosion in its engine room, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The explosion has left two crew members missing, while 14 others were rescued and taken to Spain. Eyewitness video, yet to be verified, shows the ship listing heavily, with its bow significantly submerged. These events unfolded on December 23, as captured by passing vessels.

The ship, operated by a company named SK-Yug, part of Oboronlogistics, was last reported to have departed from Saint Petersburg on December 11. It was carrying specialized port cranes and ice-breaker parts intended for Vladivostok. SK-Yug and Oboronlogistics have declined to comment on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)