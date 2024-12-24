Mystery in the Mediterranean: The Sinking of 'Ursa Major'
The Russian cargo ship 'Ursa Major' sank in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria after an explosion in its engine room. Fourteen crew members were rescued, but two remain missing. The ship was transporting specialized port cranes and parts for ice-breakers, according to its operator.
A Russian cargo ship named 'Ursa Major' sunk in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria after a devastating explosion in its engine room, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.
The explosion has left two crew members missing, while 14 others were rescued and taken to Spain. Eyewitness video, yet to be verified, shows the ship listing heavily, with its bow significantly submerged. These events unfolded on December 23, as captured by passing vessels.
The ship, operated by a company named SK-Yug, part of Oboronlogistics, was last reported to have departed from Saint Petersburg on December 11. It was carrying specialized port cranes and ice-breaker parts intended for Vladivostok. SK-Yug and Oboronlogistics have declined to comment on the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Explosion Unveiled: Illegal Operation Turns Deadly in West Bengal
Explosion at fuel depot in central Italy leaves two dead, seven injured, reports AP.
Tragedy at Tuscany Fuel Depot: Explosion Claims Lives
Tragedy Strikes: Tuscany Fuel Depot Explosion Claims Lives
Explosions Shake Damascus Near Key Research Center