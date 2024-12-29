Left Menu

Verizon Contains Salt Typhoon Cyber Threat

Verizon Communications Inc. announced successful containment of a cyber incident known as the Salt Typhoon. An esteemed independent cybersecurity firm has validated the containment measures taken by Verizon, ensuring the situation is firmly under control.

Updated: 29-12-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 08:42 IST
Verizon Communications Inc. has provided an update on the cyber incident known as Salt Typhoon, confirming that the situation has been contained. The company took swift action to address the breach and prevent further damage.

An independent cybersecurity firm with a strong reputation in the industry has verified Verizon's claims of containment. This third-party endorsement adds credibility to Verizon's efforts and reassures stakeholders of the effectiveness of the response strategies.

The containment of Salt Typhoon is a significant accomplishment for Verizon as it navigates the evolving landscape of cyber threats, demonstrating the company's commitment to maintaining robust cybersecurity measures.

