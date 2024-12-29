Ultraviolette Gears Up for Global Expansion

Ultraviolette, the electric premium motorcycle manufacturer, is accelerating its commercial operations with a target of achieving monthly sales of 1,000 units by the second half of 2025. The company is also eyeing a foray into European and international markets next year, as confirmed by senior executives.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to expand its sales network from the current 12 to 30 cities by next year. This expansion follows a successful phase of technology validation and product readiness, according to Niraj Rajmohan, CTO and co-founder of Ultraviolette.

While the company focuses on scaling its motorcycle segment, it is not considering the mass market electric scooter space. CEO Narayan Subramaniam emphasized that the next few years will see new product lines in the motorcycle segment and potential investments to support growth.

