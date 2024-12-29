Left Menu

Ultraviolette Gears Up for Global Expansion

Electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette aims to sell 1,000 units per month by late 2025 while expanding to European markets. They plan to increase their city presence from 12 to 30 next year, focusing on motorcycles. The company remains self-sufficient but considers future growth investments.

  • Country:
  • India

Ultraviolette, the electric premium motorcycle manufacturer, is accelerating its commercial operations with a target of achieving monthly sales of 1,000 units by the second half of 2025. The company is also eyeing a foray into European and international markets next year, as confirmed by senior executives.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to expand its sales network from the current 12 to 30 cities by next year. This expansion follows a successful phase of technology validation and product readiness, according to Niraj Rajmohan, CTO and co-founder of Ultraviolette.

While the company focuses on scaling its motorcycle segment, it is not considering the mass market electric scooter space. CEO Narayan Subramaniam emphasized that the next few years will see new product lines in the motorcycle segment and potential investments to support growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

