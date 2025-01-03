Apple Settles Over Siri Eavesdropping Scandal
Apple has agreed to a $95 million settlement in a lawsuit alleging that its virtual assistant, Siri, eavesdropped on users. The case argued that recordings were made without consent and shared with advertisers. The settlement awaits approval and could compensate affected consumers up to $20 per device.
In a significant privacy lawsuit, Apple has consented to a $95 million settlement over allegations that its Siri virtual assistant recorded conversations without users' consent. This case, filed in an Oakland federal court, concerns Siri-equipped iPhones and devices over a decade.
The suit accused Apple of activating Siri to capture private conversations, sometimes sharing them with advertisers. Despite Apple's commitment to privacy, they deny any wrongdoing and await the settlement's approval by US District Judge Jeffrey White.
If ratified, affected consumers could claim up to $20 per device. The attorneys might claim up to $29.6 million from the settlement fund, significantly less than potential trial penalties.
