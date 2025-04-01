Rugby Stars Unite in Landmark Concussion Lawsuit

Over 1,000 former rugby union and league players have intensified a major concussion lawsuit against their sport's governing bodies, Rylands Garth revealed on Tuesday.

Representing over 725 union and 280 league players, the legal firm highlights the plaintiffs' suffering from severe neurological conditions like Parkinson's, Motor Neurone Disease, and dementia, allegedly due to concussive impacts during their careers.

Claims of negligence by organizations such as World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union underline calls for compensation. Awaited court hearings in June and July aim to address these critical player welfare concerns.

