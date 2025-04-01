Rugby Stars Unite in Landmark Concussion Lawsuit
Over 1,000 former rugby players have joined a lawsuit against the sport's governing bodies, seeking damages for neurological conditions allegedly caused by concussive impacts. The players accuse rugby authorities of negligence in protecting them from these risks. Upcoming court hearings aim to address player welfare concerns.
Over 1,000 former rugby union and league players have intensified a major concussion lawsuit against their sport's governing bodies, Rylands Garth revealed on Tuesday.
Representing over 725 union and 280 league players, the legal firm highlights the plaintiffs' suffering from severe neurological conditions like Parkinson's, Motor Neurone Disease, and dementia, allegedly due to concussive impacts during their careers.
Claims of negligence by organizations such as World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union underline calls for compensation. Awaited court hearings in June and July aim to address these critical player welfare concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
