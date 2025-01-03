Left Menu

Altair and IIT-Madras Unite for Cutting-Edge Automotive Solutions

Altair has signed an initial agreement with IIT-Madras' Centre of Excellence in Advanced Automotive Research to develop solutions in the automotive sector, focusing on e-mobility, autonomous systems, and sustainable vehicles. The partnership aims to innovate and expedite the creation of industry-ready technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:08 IST
Altair and IIT-Madras Unite for Cutting-Edge Automotive Solutions
IIT Bombay Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Nasdaq-listed technology giant Altair has inked a preliminary agreement with the Centre of Excellence in Advanced Automotive Research (CAAR) at IIT-Madras to pioneer automotive solutions.

The collaboration is set to advance e-mobility, autonomous systems, and sustainable vehicles, while aiming to shorten product development timelines, according to a statement from Altair.

Vishwanath Rao, Altair India's country manager, highlighted the commitment to technology that boosts sustainability and efficiency in the automotive sector. The partnership is expected to enhance Altair's software tools for high-value automotive product development, CAAR CEO Thiru Srinivasan noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025