Altair and IIT-Madras Unite for Cutting-Edge Automotive Solutions
Altair has signed an initial agreement with IIT-Madras' Centre of Excellence in Advanced Automotive Research to develop solutions in the automotive sector, focusing on e-mobility, autonomous systems, and sustainable vehicles. The partnership aims to innovate and expedite the creation of industry-ready technologies.
Nasdaq-listed technology giant Altair has inked a preliminary agreement with the Centre of Excellence in Advanced Automotive Research (CAAR) at IIT-Madras to pioneer automotive solutions.
The collaboration is set to advance e-mobility, autonomous systems, and sustainable vehicles, while aiming to shorten product development timelines, according to a statement from Altair.
Vishwanath Rao, Altair India's country manager, highlighted the commitment to technology that boosts sustainability and efficiency in the automotive sector. The partnership is expected to enhance Altair's software tools for high-value automotive product development, CAAR CEO Thiru Srinivasan noted.
