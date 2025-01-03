Left Menu

Tariffs Take Center Stage at CES Amid Auto-Tech Innovations

The upcoming CES trade show in Las Vegas will focus heavily on tariffs, primarily due to President-elect Trump's proposed import taxes. Companies are pressured to consider relocating production domestically. With the potential tariffs, businesses are in 'hyper mode' in planning to handle these economic challenges while showcasing new technologies.

Updated: 03-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:45 IST
The CES trade show in Las Vegas, known for showcasing cutting-edge auto and tech innovations, is set to be dominated by discussions on tariffs this year. With President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on imports from major trading partners, both manufacturers and consumers face possible escalating costs.

Industry leaders, like Coresight Research CEO Deborah Weinswig, emphasize that the tariff issue will require serious attention from senior management. CES 2025 will see a blending of technology debuts and intense tariff discourse, making it a hotbed for both tech innovations and economic strategy discussions.

Facing the potential for significant supply-chain disruptions, companies may need to adapt by relocating production to the U.S., a move that's both time-consuming and costly. The industry is bracing for these challenges while continuing to drive innovation, particularly in areas like AI and automotive technology.

