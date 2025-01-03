Left Menu

DRDO's Strategic Leap: Advancing with New Defence Systems and Collaborations

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced major progress in various defence systems, many in advanced trial stages. With key systems handed over, initiatives in industry collaboration, and infrastructure developments, the DRDO aims to accelerate technological advancements while having secured patents and increasing its partnerships with industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:13 IST
DRDO's Strategic Leap: Advancing with New Defence Systems and Collaborations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased its achievements with numerous systems either completed or nearing final evaluation, the defence ministry revealed on Friday.

At the DRDO Bhawan event, Chairman Samir V Kamat highlighted the organization's successes over the last year, including the handover of systems worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore. He also paid tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

With projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft development and new missile test facilities receiving Cabinet Committee on Security approval, DRDO is poised for growth. In 2024, numerous technology transfers to industries have occurred, including the demonstration of a green propulsion system. Over 200 patents have been granted, with more filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025