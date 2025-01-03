DRDO's Strategic Leap: Advancing with New Defence Systems and Collaborations

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased its achievements with numerous systems either completed or nearing final evaluation, the defence ministry revealed on Friday.

At the DRDO Bhawan event, Chairman Samir V Kamat highlighted the organization's successes over the last year, including the handover of systems worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore. He also paid tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

With projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft development and new missile test facilities receiving Cabinet Committee on Security approval, DRDO is poised for growth. In 2024, numerous technology transfers to industries have occurred, including the demonstration of a green propulsion system. Over 200 patents have been granted, with more filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)