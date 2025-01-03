Starship's First Payload Deployment: SpaceX's Satellite Breakthrough

SpaceX is gearing up for its next Starship test flight, which will feature the rocket's maiden attempt to deploy payloads in orbit.

The mission will involve releasing ten model Starlink satellites, demonstrating Starship's capability in the satellite launch market.

Scheduled for later this month from Boca Chica, Texas, it marks the seventh test flight conducted by SpaceX to push the envelope in innovative rocket development.

