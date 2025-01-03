Left Menu

SpaceX's Starship Set for Historic Satellite Deployment Test

SpaceX is preparing for a groundbreaking Starship test flight, aiming to deploy 10 model Starlink satellites in space. This test will showcase Starship's satellite-launch potential, a key to SpaceX's future business. The reusable rocket, surpassing Apollo-era Saturn V in power, is slated for moon missions as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX is gearing up for an unprecedented test flight of its Starship rocket, signaling a significant step in its satellite launch ambitions.

The upcoming mission will see the spacecraft attempt to deploy 10 model Starlink satellites for the first time, a critical move towards revolutionizing the satellite launch market.

Notably, this test will also serve as a preparatory stride toward future moon missions under NASA contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

