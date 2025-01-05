Starship's Groundbreaking Satellite Deployment

SpaceX is gearing up for a significant milestone as it prepares for the latest test flight of its Starship vehicle. The upcoming mission will involve the deployment of 10 model Starlink satellites, marking Starship's inaugural endeavor to release payloads in space.

This operation is designed to evaluate Starship's potential in the satellite launch market, a crucial step forward in demonstrating the vehicle's capabilities. The model satellites will simulate next-generation Starlink satellites, providing a testbed for future operations.

SpaceX announced this development on Friday in a blog post, where the company revealed that the test would pave the way for future satellite deploy missions, showcasing Starship's versatility and expanding SpaceX's commercial reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)