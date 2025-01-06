Left Menu

Italy's Secure Telecom Future with SpaceX

Italy is close to finalizing a deal with SpaceX for a secure telecommunications contract worth 1.5 billion euros. The agreement will provide the Italian government with advanced encryption for telephone and internet services. The negotiations underscore Italy's commitment to enhancing its national cybersecurity infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 00:57 IST
Italy's Secure Telecom Future with SpaceX
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is reportedly nearing an agreement with SpaceX, headed by Elon Musk, to secure government telecommunications services, according to Bloomberg News.

The proposed 1.5 billion euro deal will furnish the Italian government with advanced encryption for its telecommunication needs, ensuring top-level security for both telephone and internet services. This move highlights Italy's strategic focus on bolstering national cybersecurity.

Sources with direct knowledge of the discussions indicate that the negotiations have reached an advanced stage, reflecting Italy's ambition to safeguard its digital communications against contemporary threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025