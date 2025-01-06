Italy's Secure Telecom Future with SpaceX

Italy is reportedly nearing an agreement with SpaceX, headed by Elon Musk, to secure government telecommunications services, according to Bloomberg News.

The proposed 1.5 billion euro deal will furnish the Italian government with advanced encryption for its telecommunication needs, ensuring top-level security for both telephone and internet services. This move highlights Italy's strategic focus on bolstering national cybersecurity.

Sources with direct knowledge of the discussions indicate that the negotiations have reached an advanced stage, reflecting Italy's ambition to safeguard its digital communications against contemporary threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)