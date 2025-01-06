Elon Musk's Limited Influence on Germany Revealed

Elon Musk's effect on the German populace is minimal, according to a statement issued by a government spokesperson on Monday. This comment aimed to downplay the U.S. billionaire's influence after his recent criticism of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany.

The spokesperson emphasized that "the normal people, the sensible people, the decent people are far in the majority in this country," during a media briefing in Berlin.

He further elaborated, "We act as if Mr Musk's statements on Twitter could influence a country of 84 million people with untruths or half-truths or expressions of opinion. This is simply not the case," highlighting the limited impact of Musk's online presence now labeled as X after a rebrand.

(With inputs from agencies.)