Elon Musk's Limited Influence on Germany Revealed

A German government spokesperson stated that Elon Musk's impact on Germany is minimal, following his criticism of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The official emphasized that most Germans are sensible and that Musk's social media remarks cannot sway the country's substantial population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:40 IST
Elon Musk's effect on the German populace is minimal, according to a statement issued by a government spokesperson on Monday. This comment aimed to downplay the U.S. billionaire's influence after his recent criticism of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany.

The spokesperson emphasized that "the normal people, the sensible people, the decent people are far in the majority in this country," during a media briefing in Berlin.

He further elaborated, "We act as if Mr Musk's statements on Twitter could influence a country of 84 million people with untruths or half-truths or expressions of opinion. This is simply not the case," highlighting the limited impact of Musk's online presence now labeled as X after a rebrand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

