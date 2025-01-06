Left Menu

Microsoft's AI Ambitions Brighten India's Tech Horizons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discussed Microsoft's strategic growth and investment initiatives in India, emphasizing the tech company's commitment to AI development. Both leaders expressed enthusiasm over the prospects of technology, innovation, and AI enhancing India's digital landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

During a productive meeting with Microsoft's chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the tech giant's expansive plans to invest in India. In a social media post, PM Modi expressed his delight in discussing Microsoft's expansion and investment strategies with Nadella.

The meeting underscored the importance of technology, innovation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming India's digital framework. Nadella, in response, praised Modi's leadership and underlined Microsoft's dedication to prioritizing AI to benefit every Indian.

Both leaders are committed to fostering a tech-driven future, promising transformative growth and opportunities for India's digital and AI landscape. This collaboration aims to cement technology's crucial role in India's progression toward becoming an AI-first nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

