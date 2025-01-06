Microsoft's AI Ambitions Brighten India's Tech Horizons

During a productive meeting with Microsoft's chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the tech giant's expansive plans to invest in India. In a social media post, PM Modi expressed his delight in discussing Microsoft's expansion and investment strategies with Nadella.

The meeting underscored the importance of technology, innovation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming India's digital framework. Nadella, in response, praised Modi's leadership and underlined Microsoft's dedication to prioritizing AI to benefit every Indian.

Both leaders are committed to fostering a tech-driven future, promising transformative growth and opportunities for India's digital and AI landscape. This collaboration aims to cement technology's crucial role in India's progression toward becoming an AI-first nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)