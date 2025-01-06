Left Menu

Microsoft's Grand AI Vision: Nadella's India Expansion Plans

Microsoft's ambitious expansion plans in India involve a significant emphasis on artificial intelligence and skilling initiatives. Chairman Satya Nadella's recent visit highlighted the company's dedication to India, with investments aimed at empowering developers through skilling opportunities, particularly focusing on AI and women's participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:50 IST
Microsoft's Grand AI Vision: Nadella's India Expansion Plans
Satya Nadella
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed enthusiasm over Microsoft's planned expansion and investment in India following discussions with the company's chairman, Satya Nadella.

Nadella is in India on a three-day trip, during which he highlighted Microsoft's commitment to making India AI-first, through continued investments and strategic initiatives.

The visit also focuses on enhancing developer skills, with Microsoft's Advanta(I)ge India initiative aiming to provide AI skilling to 2 million people by 2025, and supporting female developers through the Code; Without Barriers programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025