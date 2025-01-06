Microsoft's Grand AI Vision: Nadella's India Expansion Plans
Microsoft's ambitious expansion plans in India involve a significant emphasis on artificial intelligence and skilling initiatives. Chairman Satya Nadella's recent visit highlighted the company's dedication to India, with investments aimed at empowering developers through skilling opportunities, particularly focusing on AI and women's participation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed enthusiasm over Microsoft's planned expansion and investment in India following discussions with the company's chairman, Satya Nadella.
Nadella is in India on a three-day trip, during which he highlighted Microsoft's commitment to making India AI-first, through continued investments and strategic initiatives.
The visit also focuses on enhancing developer skills, with Microsoft's Advanta(I)ge India initiative aiming to provide AI skilling to 2 million people by 2025, and supporting female developers through the Code; Without Barriers programme.
