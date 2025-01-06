Microsoft's Grand AI Vision: Nadella's India Expansion Plans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed enthusiasm over Microsoft's planned expansion and investment in India following discussions with the company's chairman, Satya Nadella.

Nadella is in India on a three-day trip, during which he highlighted Microsoft's commitment to making India AI-first, through continued investments and strategic initiatives.

The visit also focuses on enhancing developer skills, with Microsoft's Advanta(I)ge India initiative aiming to provide AI skilling to 2 million people by 2025, and supporting female developers through the Code; Without Barriers programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)