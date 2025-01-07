India's Tech Innovation Shines at CES 2025

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 is set to spotlight Indian technological prowess with a robust representation of startups and industry leaders. Scheduled for January 7-10, CES is the world's premier tech event, boasting over 4,500 exhibitors and 1,400 startups.

Notably, Indian entrepreneurs will present cutting-edge innovations, reflecting India's ascending role in the global tech ecosystem. "The Indian tech story is fascinating," said CES Vice President John Kelley, emphasizing the nation's increasing significance on the international stage.

The India Pavilion, hosted by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, will feature promising startups like Mustard Glasses Inc., showcasing advanced AI-powered smartglasses. Awards for innovation are anticipated, underscoring India's impact on the global tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)