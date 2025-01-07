India's Tech Innovation Shines at CES 2025
CES 2025 will feature a significant presence of Indian startups and companies, showcasing their technological innovations. The event highlights India's growing role in the global tech ecosystem, with the India Pavilion set to feature various AI-powered products and offerings, reinforcing India's reputation as a key player in technology.
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 is set to spotlight Indian technological prowess with a robust representation of startups and industry leaders. Scheduled for January 7-10, CES is the world's premier tech event, boasting over 4,500 exhibitors and 1,400 startups.
Notably, Indian entrepreneurs will present cutting-edge innovations, reflecting India's ascending role in the global tech ecosystem. "The Indian tech story is fascinating," said CES Vice President John Kelley, emphasizing the nation's increasing significance on the international stage.
The India Pavilion, hosted by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, will feature promising startups like Mustard Glasses Inc., showcasing advanced AI-powered smartglasses. Awards for innovation are anticipated, underscoring India's impact on the global tech landscape.
