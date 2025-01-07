Microsoft's $3 Billion AI Expansion in India: Transforming the Future

Microsoft has unveiled a massive $3 billion investment plan aimed at boosting its cloud computing and AI capabilities in India. The announcement was made by CEO Satya Nadella, who emphasized the company's commitment to expanding its technological infrastructure in the burgeoning AI landscape of India.

Part of this initiative includes training 10 million individuals in AI skills by 2030, a plan that aligns with India's rapid rise as a key player in the global artificial intelligence arena. Nadella expressed excitement about the diffusion rate of AI in India and highlighted the nation's potential for substantial innovation and technological advancements.

This expansion marks Microsoft's single-largest investment in India to date and couples with plans to bolster AI infrastructure worldwide. The initiative not only underscores Microsoft's strategic commitment to India but also aims to capitalize on the immense potential and opportunities AI presents within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)