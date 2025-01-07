Left Menu

Nvidia Unveils Groundbreaking AI GPUs at CES 2025

At CES 2025, Nvidia's founder Jensen Huang introduced the GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, highlighting their AI-driven rendering capabilities. Despite stock market concerns, Nvidia continues to push innovation, including its new Blackwell artificial intelligence chip and RTX Neural Shaders for lifelike game characters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:16 IST
Nvidia Unveils Groundbreaking AI GPUs at CES 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an impressive display at CES 2025, Nvidia's founder Jensen Huang captivated thousands as he introduced the company's latest technological marvels from the stage of a bustling Las Vegas arena.

Among the shining innovations was the GeForce RTX 50 Series—a series of GPUs tailored for gamers, developers, and creators, utilizing Nvidia's pioneering Blackwell AI chip. These GPUs set new benchmarks in rendering, delivering previously unattainable graphics clarity.

Amidst stock market speculation, Huang reassured audiences of Nvidia's relentless pursuit of innovation through technologies like RTX Neural Shaders, promising more lifelike and autonomous game characters, which altogether aim to redefine digital gaming and creative landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025