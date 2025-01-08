Left Menu

Nvidia and MediaTek Team Up for Innovative Desktop Processor

At CES 2025, Nvidia unveiled Project DIGITS, a desktop computer featuring the latest Blackwell AI chip. Nvidia collaborated with MediaTek to co-design an energy-efficient CPU for the machine. This partnership allows MediaTek to sell the CPU separately, offering a potentially wide market impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 02:36 IST
Nvidia and MediaTek Team Up for Innovative Desktop Processor

During the CES 2025 event, Nvidia made headlines by introducing Project DIGITS, a cutting-edge desktop computer boasting the advanced Blackwell AI chip.

CEO Jensen Huang revealed that the innovation doesn't stop there; Nvidia joined forces with MediaTek to design a new, energy-efficient central processor specifically for the device.

This strategic partnership not only allows Nvidia to enhance their product but also gives MediaTek the opportunity to independently market the processor, potentially reshaping market offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

