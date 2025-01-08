Nvidia and MediaTek Team Up for Innovative Desktop Processor

During the CES 2025 event, Nvidia made headlines by introducing Project DIGITS, a cutting-edge desktop computer boasting the advanced Blackwell AI chip.

CEO Jensen Huang revealed that the innovation doesn't stop there; Nvidia joined forces with MediaTek to design a new, energy-efficient central processor specifically for the device.

This strategic partnership not only allows Nvidia to enhance their product but also gives MediaTek the opportunity to independently market the processor, potentially reshaping market offerings.

