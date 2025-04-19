Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Saudi Arabia Elevate Defence and Economic Collaboration

India and Saudi Arabia are set to enhance their defence and economic partnerships during PM Modi's visit, targeting a bilateral trade value nearing USD 43 billion. The cooperation spans joint military exercises and significant trade agreements, marking a strategic expansion in mutual ties.

India and Saudi Arabia are poised to bolster their defence cooperation and deepen economic ties, currently valued at nearly USD 43 billion, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the kingdom on April 22 and 23, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Misri highlighted the rapid growth in defence collaboration, noting milestones such as the 'Sada Tanseeq' joint land forces exercise and joint naval maneuvers. He emphasized India's growing role as a key defence supplier, citing a notable munitions export agreement signed last year valued at around USD 225 million.

The visit aims to discuss further economic engagement, with bilateral trade in FY 2023-24 nearing USD 43 billion. Energy trade plays a pivotal role, with Saudi Arabia being one of India's top suppliers of crude and LPG. The strategic partnership will be explored in a summit-level meeting, solidifying India and Saudi Arabia's robust alliance.

