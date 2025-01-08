Left Menu

AI-Powered Revolution: CRIUS Group Leads the Charge in Nutraceutical Manufacturing

CRIUS Group, based in India, has become the first contract manufacturing organization to fully utilize AI-based project implementation. They employ the NutrifyGenie AI platform for formulation, sourcing, and regulatory compliance, significantly boosting efficiency and innovation, and aiming to establish the most advanced AI-powered manufacturing facility in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:49 IST
In a significant advancement for the global nutraceutical sector, CRIUS Group from India has pioneered the use of 100% AI for project implementation, positioning itself as a leader in the industry. This innovation utilizes the NutrifyGenie Integrated AI platform, a first of its kind in contract manufacturing, promising greater efficiency and innovation.

The NutrifyGenie platform assists in crafting scientifically superior formulations, sourcing, and development, revolutionizing traditional methods. CRIUS Lifesciences, under the guidance of founder Mr. Subba Rao Chinni, successfully implemented an AI-designed project, prioritizing manufacturing excellence over extensive sales strategy.

As AI catalyzes significant efficiency improvements, with up to 50% optimization in manufacturing processes, CRIUS Group sets industry standards by integrating AI deeply into operations. With plans for further AI-driven advancements, CRIUS aims to lead in responsible manufacturing aligned with global health and sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

