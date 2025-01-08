India's AI Frontier: Investment and Innovation in Focus

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has called on India to engage in frontier work in artificial intelligence, emphasizing the need to build foundational models despite significant investment challenges.

Speaking during Microsoft's India AI Tour, Nadella highlighted India's capability to excel in AI, particularly in the transformative use of Indic languages.

Nadella also announced strategic partnerships with Indian companies such as RailTel, Apollo Hospitals, and upGrad to leverage AI and cloud technology, aiming to drive inclusive growth and innovation across industries.

