India's AI Frontier: Investment and Innovation in Focus
Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella emphasizes India's potential in AI frontier work, advocating for the development of foundational models despite investment barriers. Collaborations with major Indian firms aim to enhance AI application across sectors, highlighting India's strategic importance in the global AI landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:07 IST
India
- India
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has called on India to engage in frontier work in artificial intelligence, emphasizing the need to build foundational models despite significant investment challenges.
Speaking during Microsoft's India AI Tour, Nadella highlighted India's capability to excel in AI, particularly in the transformative use of Indic languages.
Nadella also announced strategic partnerships with Indian companies such as RailTel, Apollo Hospitals, and upGrad to leverage AI and cloud technology, aiming to drive inclusive growth and innovation across industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
