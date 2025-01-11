India's First Private Semiconductor Plant to Launch in Andhra Pradesh
Indichip Semiconductors Ltd and Yitoa Micro Technology partner with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up India's first private semiconductor manufacturing facility. With a Rs 14,000 crore investment, the facility will produce Silicon Carbide chips, advancing technology and sustainability goals, and boosting India's self-reliance initiatives.
Indichip Semiconductors Ltd, in cooperation with Japan's Yitoa Micro Technology, has joined forces with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish India's inaugural private semiconductor manufacturing facility. The project, which involves an investment of Rs 14,000 crore, was officially formalized on Saturday.
This state-of-the-art facility is set to specialize in the production of Silicon Carbide chips, which will significantly bolster India's technological advancements and support its sustainability objectives. The Andhra Pradesh government committed land at the Orvakal mega industrial hub in Kurnool, along with essential infrastructure to promote the project's success.
The new SiC fabrication facility plans to start with a monthly production capacity of 10,000 wafers, with an increase to 50,000 wafers monthly over the next two to three years. This venture is in alignment with India's Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative and addresses the escalating global demand for energy-efficient technologies, electric vehicles, and renewable energy solutions, as per an official statement.
