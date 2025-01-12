Left Menu

Technological Innovations Shine at CES 2025

CES 2025, the world's largest tech showcase, highlighted cutting-edge innovations across various sectors. Notable displays included an app for decision autonomy for the disabled, a flavour-enhancing electric spoon, and a modular flying car. The exhibition emphasized technological advancements promising to enhance life globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 12-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 11:44 IST
Technological Innovations Shine at CES 2025

The world's most significant technology exhibition, CES 2025, took place in Las Vegas, drawing over 141,000 global attendees. Showcasing over 4,500 exhibitors, CES highlighted groundbreaking innovations in artificial intelligence, mobility, and digital health that could shape the world's future.

Among the spotlighted innovations were the disability-focused decision-making app 'LetMeDoIt', developed by Indian-origin entrepreneur Angad Sahgal. The app is designed to empower people with disabilities, seniors, and care providers with decision autonomy in everyday life.

Also capturing attention were a Japanese company's flavour-enhancing electric spoon and a Chinese modular flying car. These innovations, along with others, underscore CES's role as a platform for transformative technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025