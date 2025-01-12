Technological Innovations Shine at CES 2025

The world's most significant technology exhibition, CES 2025, took place in Las Vegas, drawing over 141,000 global attendees. Showcasing over 4,500 exhibitors, CES highlighted groundbreaking innovations in artificial intelligence, mobility, and digital health that could shape the world's future.

Among the spotlighted innovations were the disability-focused decision-making app 'LetMeDoIt', developed by Indian-origin entrepreneur Angad Sahgal. The app is designed to empower people with disabilities, seniors, and care providers with decision autonomy in everyday life.

Also capturing attention were a Japanese company's flavour-enhancing electric spoon and a Chinese modular flying car. These innovations, along with others, underscore CES's role as a platform for transformative technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)