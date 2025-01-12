Software Update Havoc: iPhone and Android Users Face Connectivity Woes

A new report by LocalCircles has unveiled a widespread issue affecting a significant number of smartphone users in India, following recent software updates. The survey found that over 60% of iPhone and 40% of Android users reported experiencing connectivity problems since upgrading their devices.

For iPhone users, call connection failures emerged as the most pressing issue, impacting both standard and app-based calls. In contrast, Android users reported frequent app freezing. These findings stem from a survey that gathered over 47,000 responses across 322 districts in India, with respondents voicing frustration over the software glitches.

Interestingly, none of the affected iPhone users attributed the issues to their network services. Despite an iOS 18.0.1 update meant to fix specific bugs, problems persist. Meanwhile, Android users showed a lower incidence of call-related issues, but app-related concerns remain a challenge. Attempts to reach Apple and Google for comments have so far gone unanswered.

