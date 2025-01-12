Left Menu

Software Update Havoc: iPhone and Android Users Face Connectivity Woes

A recent report by LocalCircles reveals significant call connectivity issues among iPhone and Android users in India post-software updates. Over 60% of iPhone and 40% of Android users report such issues. The survey collected over 47,000 responses from users across 322 districts, highlighting iPhone call failures and Android app freezing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:32 IST
Software Update Havoc: iPhone and Android Users Face Connectivity Woes
  • Country:
  • India

A new report by LocalCircles has unveiled a widespread issue affecting a significant number of smartphone users in India, following recent software updates. The survey found that over 60% of iPhone and 40% of Android users reported experiencing connectivity problems since upgrading their devices.

For iPhone users, call connection failures emerged as the most pressing issue, impacting both standard and app-based calls. In contrast, Android users reported frequent app freezing. These findings stem from a survey that gathered over 47,000 responses across 322 districts in India, with respondents voicing frustration over the software glitches.

Interestingly, none of the affected iPhone users attributed the issues to their network services. Despite an iOS 18.0.1 update meant to fix specific bugs, problems persist. Meanwhile, Android users showed a lower incidence of call-related issues, but app-related concerns remain a challenge. Attempts to reach Apple and Google for comments have so far gone unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025