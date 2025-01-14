Left Menu

MG Windsor's Revolutionary Triumph: India's Green Car of the Year

The MG Windsor, an innovative Cross Utility Vehicle (CUV) from JSW MG Motor India, has won the prestigious Green Car Award at the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) Awards 2025. This accolade highlights the vehicle's groundbreaking features, including the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, redefining consumer perceptions about electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable achievement for JSW MG Motor India, the MG Windsor has been lauded as the Green Car of the Year at the 2025 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) Awards. Held in New Delhi, the event is hailed as the automotive industry's very own Oscars.

The MG Windsor's innovative features, such as its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, make car ownership accessible by alleviating the upfront cost challenges of batteries, offering a flexible, pay-as-you-go model tailored for consumer needs. Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, recognizes this model as a game-changer in the EV marketplace.

Achieving landmark production numbers, with 10,000 units manufactured within three months, reinforces the growing appeal of the MG Windsor among Indian consumers. The success story of the MG Windsor underscores JSW MG Motor's commitment to sustainable automotive solutions and consumer-friendly innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

