Indian Space Start-ups Launch Breakthrough Satellites with SpaceX

Two Indian space start-ups, Pixxel and Digantara, have launched groundbreaking satellites via SpaceX. Pixxel's hyperspectral satellites capture earth's data across 150 bands, aiding sectors like agriculture and defense. Digantara's SCOT satellite tracks small objects in space, enhancing space safety amid increasing orbital congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 09:44 IST
Indian Space Start-ups Launch Breakthrough Satellites with SpaceX
In a pioneering move for private enterprise within the space industry, two Indian start-ups, Pixxel and Digantara, have launched significant satellites aboard a SpaceX rocket. This action marks a crucial step forward for these companies in the rapidly evolving space sector.

Pixxel's milestone achievement sees the first constellation of private hyperspectral satellites. These sophisticated satellites showcase unmatched resolution, offering the ability to observe the earth in over 150 bands. Such technology is a game-changer for sectors as varied as agriculture and defense, revealed CEO Awais Ahmed.

Concurrently, Digantara's Space Camera for Object Tracking (SCOT), the world's first commercial satellite dedicated to object tracking, aims to ensure safer space operations. It targets the substantial challenge of monitoring the myriad of small debris orbiting the earth, enhancing safety and efficiency in space traffic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

